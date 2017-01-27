Ranger Wilson | NevadaAppeal.com

Ranger Wilson
January 27, 2017
Ranger Wilson, 64 of Carson City passed away January 26, 2017. Arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals and Cremations. 775-888-6800
