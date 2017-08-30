Remember Me ~ Joe Brindle

August 16, 1982 ~September 5, 2010

Joe, it's been 7 years since you were murdered in Reno.

The sands of time have ceased to exist under our broken hearts. How we long to hear your beautiful voice which has been silenced. How we wish for your humor to light up our spirits with laughter and smiles.

Our memories are engraved with the trails of past years. How lucky we are to have these images of you imprinted forever in our hearts.

We love you and miss you. We feel you are still with us lighting our flickering spirits with hope and love ~

~ Love you forever and always ~

Dad, Mom, Austin, Tyler, Melissa