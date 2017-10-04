Remembering Maxine C. Butler

1939 ~ 2017

Maxine Butler, 78, passed away in her sleep at home on Thursday, September 28, 2017, in Carson City, Nevada, after a five year battle with ovarian cancer. She was born August 28, 1939, to Rudolph and Caroline Mewes on a farm in Clayton, Wisconsin.

On June 28, 1957, she married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Robert (Bob) Butler, in Tujunga, California, one week after graduating from Verdugo Hills High School. This past year they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversay.

Maxine and Bob moved to Carson City, Nevada, in 1965 where they became life long residents. They owned the local meat market and Hickory Hog Restaurant and Market.

Maxine was also very active in the community including Carson-Tahoe Hospital Auxiliary (past president), Sierra Desert Garden Club, (past president), P.E.O., as well as active with all of her children's clubs and sports groups.

Maxine was a very active collector of early American antiques and known for her love for Nantucket and New England. She was very fond of designer fashion and was always put together with style.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents and brother.

Survivors include her husband Robert; daughters, Jamie (Butler) Wilson of Sparks, NV, Juli (Butler) Hurin of Greensboro, NC; son James (Jim) Butler of Dayton, NV and their spouses Dennis, Alex, and David; five grandchildren, Sarah, Kathryn, Ellen, Geoffrey, Robert; two great-grandchildren Emerald and Iris; as well as many nieces, a nephew, other relatives and friends.

There will be not be a funeral service at this time, but a Celebration of Life gathering to be scheduled in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Carson Tahoe Health Foundation – Cancer Center, in memory of Maxine Butler, P.O. Box 2168, Carson City, NV 89702-2168