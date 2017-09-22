Remmey A. Brown

January 12, 1928 – September 8, 2017

Remmey Brown passed away peacefully on September 8, 2017 in the company of family and close friends. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Cutshaw (Howard); grandson, Dr. Christian Hodach (Mandy); great grandchildren, Bradley, Ella, Henry, and Sophie Hodach; grandson, Michael Holland, great grandchildren, Paige and Carson Holland, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd B. Brown in 1960, daughter Donna Holland Allen in 2011, sisters, Milly Hickey, Lillian Martin, and brother Emil Ferrand.

During her career Remmey worked at Bloomingdale's in New York City, Harrah's Auto Collection, State of Nevada, Real Estate, Corpus Christi Church, Walmart and as a Spanish translator. Her faith was strong and resolute. She was active in St. Teresa's parish and was a dedicated member of the Lay Carmelite Community of St. Teresa of Avila for 15 years.

Remmey enjoyed dancing, bowling, baking, sewing, and shopping and was proud of her Spanish heritage and enjoyed traveling to Spain, Portugal, Puerto Rico and England.

A Rosary will be said on Tuesday, September 26 at 5:30 pm and a Mass will be held for Remmey on Wednesday, September 27 at 10:00 am. Services will be held in the Chapel at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 3000 N. Lompa Lane, Carson City.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Carson City Animal Control (549 Airport Rd. 89701) to honor her past dogs, Pinky and Baby.

"Where there is great love, there are always miracles." Willa Cather