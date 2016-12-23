Richard Eugene Barnard | NevadaAppeal.com

Richard Eugene Barnard
December 23, 2016
June 22, 1925 – December 14, 2016
Richard Eugene Barnard was born in Minneapolis, MN.
Richard and LaVonne moved to Cupertino, in the Bay Area, in 1950, where he worked at Westinghouse as a quality control engineer for 38 years. The Barnard’s moved to Minden, NV 15 years ago.
He was a Navy Veteran whose Navy Unit received a commendation to the U.S.S. Mississippi for outstanding heroism.
Richard was a Master Mason with the Free & Accepted Masons of California Liberty Lodge No. 299, Santa Clara, CA.
Richard is survived by his adoring spouse of 69 years, LaVonne Barnard, and loving twin daughters, Linda Byers and Laura Leonard. Richard was a wonderful Bapa to 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
