Richard Milton Scott | NevadaAppeal.com

March 19, 1945 ~ Jan. 7, 2017

Richard Milton Scott, 71, of Carson City, Nevada, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2017, at his home with his family surrounding him.

Rich was born March 19, 1945, in Long Beach, California to Milton and Octavia Scott. Rich was raised with eight brothers and three sisters.

Rich met the love of his life, Linda, in 1961 at high school in Redondo Beach, California. They got married October 2, 1963, and started their family in 1963 – 1972.

Rich moved his family to Carson City, NV in 1972 and was a mason for over 50 years. Rich started his own masonry business when he settled in Carson City and later partnered with his son, Troy.

Rich was a hard working man, enjoyed hunting and fishing, betting on sporting events and horse races, playing poker and most of all loving his family and friends. You could always count on Rich to give you a helping hand.

Rich is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters.

Rich is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Linda; daughters, Kim Santos (Mike) and Tracie Nuckolls (Danny); sons, Troy Scott (Ann) and Jason Scott (Maran); 10 grandchildren, Chad, Mallory, Morgan, Meagan, Makenzy, Cole, Caitlin, Blaine, Octavia and Senorah; and 3 great-grandchildren, Ava, Jameson and Carly; and 3 brothers, one sister and many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to all our family and friends for your love, support and strength during this difficult time. Rich loved us all very much and will be with us in spirit.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2017, 1:00pm at Silver Oaks Golf Course. The family looks forward to seeing everyone and hearing your special memories of Rich.