Richard Vard Janes | NevadaAppeal.com

Richard Vard Janes
June 6, 2017
Richard Vard Janes, 68, of Carson City, Nevada, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2017. Service: 10 am at LDS Chapel at 1331 McKay Dr. in Carson City. Arrangements are in the care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Mental Health in Carson City: Ron Swirczek urges those with family members dealing with mental health issues to educate themselves on signs of suicide
- State workers win at the deadline
- Fatal involving Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle reported east of Dayton
- Nevada Legislature: Gov. Brian Sandoval signs four of five budget bills as 2017 Legislature closes
- Sex offender gets 10 years for child porn