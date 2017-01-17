Richard W. Black | NevadaAppeal.com

July 8, 1948 – Jan. 1, 2017

Richard was born to Wilson (Bill) and Pauline Black on July 8, 1946 in Oakland, California. He was a resident of Dayton, Nevada and he passed away January 1, 2017 at the age of 68 in Reno, Nevada after a long battle with M.S.

Richard grew up in San Leandro, California until his move to Carson City, Nevada for employment purposes. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on February 27, 1967, served a tour in Vietnam as a communications specialist, and rose to the rank of SP5. He was Honorably discharged 26 February 1973.

He went on to work in the Auto Parts industry, and as a Licensed Barber. Richard then hired on as machinist with Spencer-Nahm Manufacturing in San Leandro, and when they relocated to Dayton, NV, he decided to relocate with them.

Richard is survived by his son Keith Black; Brother Dan Black; nephews Eric, Danny, Michele (Black) Xavier, and Dean Moore.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday January 19, 2017 from Noon – 7pm at Santos – Robinson 160 Estudillo Avenue, San Leandro, CA 94577.

Services the following day January 20, 2017 will begin at 10:30 am with interment immediately following at Holy Sepulchure Cemetery. A Reception to follow.

In Lieu of Flowers please make donation to the MS Association.