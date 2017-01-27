Rick Edmund Mann | NevadaAppeal.com

Feb. 20, 1952 – Jan. 22, 2017

Rick Edmund Mann, 64, beloved husband, father and brother passed away January 22, 2017 at home. Rick was born February 20, 1952 to Maurice and Charlotte (Coveau) Mann.

For those who knew him, knew his larger than life personality and a laugh that could fill a room. He enjoyed riding his Harley’s, watching NASCAR and being surrounded by family and his beloved dogs. He will be sorely missed.

He is preceeded in death by both of his parents.

He is survived by his wife Joanne; daughters Misty and Amber(Erin); brothers Dixon, Steve and Wayne; sister Vickie; grandson Rayden; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Burial at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery will follow at a later date.