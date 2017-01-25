Rita Louise Morningstar | NevadaAppeal.com

July 25, 1954 ~ Jan. 21, 2017

Rita Louise Morningstar, born July 25, 1954, passed away January 21, 2017.

Rita is a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She worked in a department store, grocery store and a bank, but her greatest accomplishment was raising three children.

She was always there with a kind smile and willing to listen to anyone. She loved to travel, she went from Alaska to the east coast in her adventures.

Rita is survived by her husband, Dennis; three children, Roger, Sara and Noah; five grandchildren, Isaiah, Dana, Tyler, Danika and Ezri; her mother, Carmelita; four sisters and three step-brothers.

Services are to be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 10:00 A M at The Country Church 755 S. Crook Road, Fallon, NV 89406.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Country Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 775-423-8928