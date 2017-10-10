Robert A. Aldama died peacefully at Carson Tahoe Hospital on September 15th in Carson City, Nevada at the age of 75.

Robert was born on August 16th, 1942 in Princeton, California to Graciano and Margarete Aldama. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1960, and in 1962 he joined the Airforce and served for 9 years. Following the Airforce, he became a prison guard and stayed in this profession for 22 years.

On August 25th, 1979 he married Helen Staverman. They had a very happy and eventful life together, full of adventure and travels.

Bob was a very loving husband, father, and grandfather, who would always welcome the family with a big smile and open arms. He loved "photography" or at least snapping pictures of you at the most "flattering" moments. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, which wasn't hard to do with 33 of us.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Concha Walker, and brother in law Vincent Walker.

Robert is survived by his wife Helen Aldama; his 3 daughters', 2 sons, 7 sisters and 1 brother. He is also survived by his 17 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Per Bobs wishes the family will not be holding a service.