Robert. E. Rhodes
November 6, 2017
Robert. E. Rhodes, age 89 of Carson City, NV passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2017. Funeral arrangements are in the trusted care of Fitzhenry's Funeral Home. 775- 882-2644
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- 421 yards Abel Carter’s record night leads Carson High over Douglas High
- Nevada brothel owner backs federal court case to legalize prostitution
- Nevada Guard soldier: ‘She literally took a bullet for me’
- Senators Notebook: Laplante saves his best for last in win over Douglas
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital birth announcements