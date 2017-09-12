Robert Hoyt Williams

1938 ~ 2017

Bob was born in Weymouth, MA. and came to this area in 1964. He worked in construction for many years, building "Our Lady of Tahoe" Catholic church, The Minden Town park Gazebo, the largest single family residence at Lake Tahoe at the time, as well as many other projects. He was also a US Marine, Boy Scout Leader, Douglas County Building Inspector and Deputy Sheriff and a small business owner.

He was a guy who could figure out anything in a woodshop – building cabinets, furniture and his own jigs to replicate parts. He bragged about never working a day in his life because he loved what he did.

He married Patricia in 1975, who preceded him in death, helping raise her 4 children, his brother and having 1 child together.

He is survived by 5 children, son William Stanley and wife Vicki of Gardnerville, son Robert Stanley, Idaho, daughter Ellen Stanley, Gardnerville, daughter Laura, Reno and daughter Michelle Lindsey, husband Dave of Gardnerville, 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

A green bench will be placed on Main St. in Gardnerville in memory of both Bob and Pat Williams.

A Celebration of Life will be held September 29, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Walton's funeral home, 1521 Church St. Gardnerville, NV.