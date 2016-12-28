Robert James Scott | NevadaAppeal.com

April 4, 1935 ~ Dec. 26, 2016

Robert J. Scott of Carson City passed away on December 26, 2016 at Carson Tahoe Hospital from complications of Parkinson’s disease.

He was born on April 4th, 1935 in Billings, Montana to James Newman Scott and Margaret Lillian Swallow Scott. In his early years, his family moved to Elko and then to Reno, Nevada. He graduated from Reno High School in 1953, and then the University of Nevada in 1957. He played basketball for both Reno High School and the University of Nevada.

Upon graduation from UNR, he was commissioned a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He served in the 3rd Medium Tank Battalion 66th Armor Division in Fort Benning Georgia and was discharged a 1st lieutenant. He also served six years in the Army Reserve.

He returned to college, acquiring a teaching certificate and eventually a Master’s Degree in School Administration and Guidance. His teaching career started at Central Junior High School teaching mathematics. He was appointed Vice Principal at Swope Junior High School in 1966, then moved to Principal of Hug High School and eventually Superintendent of Schools in Humboldt, Storey, and Carson City counties. He retired from the Carson City School District in 1996, after serving the district for 10 years. He was named Nevada Superintendent of the year in 1990. He was also honored with being the Nevada Administrator of the Year in 1992 and 1996. He was named to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Hall of Fame in 1997.

He enjoyed waterskiing, hunting, fishing, riding bicycles, camping, canoeing, reading, and spending time with his many friends and family members.

He married Margery Titus on June 18, 1961.

He is survived by his sister Lynn Toulouse of Paradise, CA, his wife Margery, and his two children, Dr. Carol Scott and Michael Scott, both of Reno. He was blessed with five grandchildren, Chassy Scott, Shauna McNutt, Trey Scott, Elle Scott, and Charlie Scott. He also had seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

The family plans a Celebration of Life at Glen Eagles in Carson City on January 4th, 2017 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The family requests anyone wishing to donate in his memory, to select the Carson High School Scholarship Fund, c/o Guidance Department, 1111 N. Saliman Rd. Carson City, NV, 89503.