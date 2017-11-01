April 18, 1969 ~ October 28, 2017

Robert Lynn Schmick passed away Saturday, October 28, 2017 in Reno, NV.

Robert was born April 18, 1969 in Laramie, WY, to Kenneth and Judy Bridgman Schmick. The family then moved to the Bay Area of CA. through the 2nd grade. The family then moved to Boise, ID., where Robert graduated from Barah High School in 1987. He attended Pacific Christian College in Fullerton, CA. He then served 4 years in the U.S. Army flying un-manned aircraft.

He obtained his bachelor's degree at U.N.R. Robert was employed with the State of Nevada Safety Department as a IT Professional III for 12 years.

Robert was active in the Lyon Co. Search and Rescue, loved skiing, diving and running.

He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth and his grandparents.

He is survived by his mother, Judy of Carson City; His life partner, Karina Vasquez; sister, Judith "Dorrie"Lauck (Dan) Atkinson of Boise, ID; brother, Mike (Diana) McIntosh of Sutherland, NE; and his beloved dog "Lucky".

Robert was loved by all who knew him.

A memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Walton's Chapel of the Valley. 1281 N. Roop St. Refreshments will be served immediately following the services in Walton's reception room.

In lieu of flowers contributions made to Lyon County Search and Rescue P.O. Box 1932, Dayton, NV. 89403