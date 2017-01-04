Robert Ramirez Smokey | NevadaAppeal.com

Nov. 6, 1979 ~ Dec. 29, 2016

Robert Ramirez Smokey, age 37, tragically passed away on Thursday December 29, 2016. Robert was born to Becky Smokey and E. Robert Ramirez on November 6, 1979 in Ogden, Utah.

He is survived by his beloved grandmother Flora, 5 sisters, 1 brother, 4 nephews, and 1 niece. Also numerous family members and friends.

Viewing will be held at 9:00AM on Saturday January 7, 2017 and Services at 10:00AM at the Dresslerville Gymnasium located at 1585 Watasheamu Dr. in Gardnerville.

Burial at the Happy Hunting Grounds in Bodie Flats, south of Gardnerville. Signs will be posted.

I want to express my gratitude for the overwhelming support, donations, kind words and prayers in our time of loss.