Feb. 15, 1938 ~ Aug. 18, 2017

Roger George Hipple was called to his heavenly home on Friday, August 18, 2017 with his wife and family by his side. Roger was born in Thompson, Iowa on February 15, 1938 and is the last of his immediate family. Roger joined the US Navy in 1955 and received his high school diploma while in the Navy. Soon after, he received his pilots license to fly. He later became a man of many trades as he loved to experience new things. His biggest passion in life was for his wife Gail who won his heart and kept it for nearly 60 years! He cherished being with his family and friends and loved playing jokes on his grandkids! Among his survivors are his wife Gail, 3 children, Roger Jr., Steve Hipple, Jeana Rehberger & son-in-law Mike, sister-in-law Betty Hipple along with 9 grandchildren, 1 great grandson and many other family & friends.

Please join us to celebrate the life of Roger on Saturday, September 2nd @ LifePoint Church, 1095 Stephanie Way, Minden, NV 89423 @ 12:00pm with a reception immediately following.