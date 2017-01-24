Ronald (Ron) David Stillwell | NevadaAppeal.com

Jan. 24, 1943 ~ Jan. 19, 2017

Ron passed away peacefully at Carson Tahoe Hospital with his wife and daughter by his bedside.

He was born in San Francisco, CA on January 24, 1943 and grew up in the Bay Area. After high school, Ron enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and three years later he married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen Flood.

After completing his military service, he owned a cabinet shop, specializing in kitchen and bath remodels. The family moved to Reno in 1982 where Ron worked as a project manager for a millwork company.

Ron was an avid fly fisherman and an expert at tying flies. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathie; his son, Rob (Kristy); daughter Carrie Morton (Shon) and four grandchildren, Caitlyn, Shane, Maddie and Tyler; his brothers, Mark (Jinni) and Dennis (Evelyn); niece, Nicole George (Larry).

Ron was much loved and will always hold a special place in our hearts.

A military service will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, NV on March 17th at 12:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to:

Carson Tahoe Cancer Resource Center

1535 Medical Pkwy

Carson City, NV 89703

Please specify for Reel Recovery;

a fishing retreat for cancer patients.