May 21, 1933 ~ August 15, 2017

Rose DeMarco (nee Sperduto), 84, entered into eternal rest on August 15, 2017 in Carson City, Nevada. Rose was born May 21, 1933 in Newark, New Jersey.

Preceeding her in death were her husband, Alphonse, parents, sister, as well as many aunts,uncles, and in-laws.

Survivors include daughter, Michele, and her husband, David S.C. Smith. Son, Louis, and girlfriend, Jodi Gillenwater. Three grandsons, Zachary, Jordan, and Mason and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be private.

Donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Society or The American Heart Association.