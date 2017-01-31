Rose Emm | NevadaAppeal.com

Sept. 29, 1930 ~ Jan. 19, 2017

Rose Emm, 86, passed away peacefully at home on January 19, 2017 surrounded by family after a battle with cancer.

Rose was born in Glendale, Arizona on September 29, 1930 to Oscar Franklin and Viola Anderson Houghton. She spent her earliest years growing up in Breckenridge, TX, later moving to Fallon, Nevada as a teenager, where she met the love of her life, Warren Emm. They were married in Sacramento, CA and lived 55 wonderful years together.

Rose and her husband worked together as a team to raise their family. Rose gave up her nursing career to support her husband’s education and career ambitions, with her education in nursing coming in handy to help her family and friends.

She believed deeply in the power of prayer and always asked God’s blessing on her family and friends. She attended the Seventh Day Adventist Church where they had close friends and taught Sabbath school for many years, emphasizing God’s love for all of us. Rose and her mother, Grammie, always prayed that when Jesus comes we would all meet again as an unbroken circle.

Rose spent her life raising and supporting her six children, 19 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She enjoyed her summer garden, taking care of her grandchildren, and making sure everyone had food to eat, especially during farming season.

She was a calm steady presence that had an effect on those around her. Her husband said that he didn’t know God could make someone as beautiful as Rose.

She is preceded in death by her husband Warren Emm; brother Joseph Houghton; brother Captain James Houghton US Navy; and sisters Lois Sharpe and Frances Warren.

She is survived by son Gerry (Maxine) Emm of Stagecoach; son Randall (Darla) Emm of Schurz; daughter Teresa (David) Reedy of Schurz; son Forrest (Mary) Emm of Schurz; daughter Yvonne (Ralph) Dunn of Nixon; daughter Cheri (Kenneth) Emm-Smith of Schurz; brother Bill (Dorothy) Houghton of Midland, TX; brother Don (Mary Lee) Houghton of Cleburne, TX; and sister Jean Brizindine of Riverside, CA. Surviving grandchildren are Phillip (Leann) Emm of Gardnerville; Daphne (Stan) Hooper of Fallon; Staci Emm of Schurz; Kari Emm of Reno; Sandi Emm of Reno; Ralph David Reedy III of Bakersfield, CA; Denaye Johnson of Las Vegas; Corrin (Stephen McKnight) Reedy of Hawthorne; Alyssa Reedy of Schurz; Kristy (Jack) Bekiares of Fallon; Monica (Will) Keady of Hawthorne; Delpha Kennison of Schurz; Jefferson Emm of Bellingham, WA; Darcy Emm of Reno; Kaylea Dunn of Nixon; Lynsie Dunn of Reno; and Courtney Dunn of Nixon; Adrian (Vanessa) Emm of Yerington; Jess Emm of Reno; and Danica Smith of Yomba. Surviving great-grandchildren are Eric (Katie) Emm of Gardnerville; Kevin Emm of Reno; Garrett Shaw and Zachary Shaw of Fallon; Jasmine, Rosada, Nathan and Xaivier Reedy of Schurz; Landon McKnight of Hawthorne; Josie, Kayla and Jaime Bekiares of Fallon; Kierra, AJ, and Eric Kennison of Schurz; Taetum and Kaenan Dunn of Fernley; Remmi Dunn of Reno; Shawn and Brandon Emm of Yerington; and Journey Smith of Yomba. Surviving great–great grandchild is Ellie Emm of Gardnerville.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on February 19, 2017 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Fallon, located at 805 Esmeralda Street, Fallon, Nevada.