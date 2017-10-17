Rose S. Hernandez

September 4, 1936 ~ October 14, 2017

Rose Hernandez passed away peacefully on October 14, 2017 at her home in Carson City.

Rose was born in Colorado City, Texas to Marcelino B. Hernandez and Ernestina Silva.

She lived her early years in Phoenix, Arizona and lived most of her life in Bellflower, California before moving to Carson City to be with her daughters, Emily H. Nunez and Rosie H. Fitch.

Rose is preceded in death by her first husband Juan E. Hernandez; and her son Edward J. Hernandez.

She is survived by 7 children, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and 5 siblings.

Services will be held at Walton's Funerals and Cremations, 1281 N. Roop Street, Carson City, October 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.