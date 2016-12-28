Ruth Bianchi | NevadaAppeal.com

Dec. 24, 1914 ~ Dec. 18, 2016

Ruth Bianchi loved a good parade, so it was only fitting that she made her last hurrah by being honored as the Grand Marshall for the 4th of July parade in Fallon this year. She was accompanied by 90 family members who were there to show their love and appreciation for this remarkable woman.

She was born at Ft. Washakee, Wind River, Wyoming to an itinerant family. After living all over the Western United States, after dropping out of high school, marrying, having a child, and divorcing she met her true love, Al Bianchi in Yerington, Nevada.

In 1942 she and Al purchased a farm (always referred to as the “ranch”) in Fallon, where they raised their children, Ted, Della, Bill and Dave. In their 50’s they also raised their grandkids, Kathy, Tim, Patty and Loren.

In addition to helping on the farm, she was a cook, waitress, store clerk and mail carrier. She was active in the Neighbors of Woodcraft, Artemisia Club, the Lahontan Gem & Mineral Club, Good Sam, RSVP, Epworth Methodist Church and as a poll worker.

She outlived her siblings, her husband Al, son Ted and grandson Mike Lee and great grandson Tyler,

She is survived by children Della Lee, Bill (Willa) and Dave (Lois) as well as 15 grandchildren plus 35 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great grandchildren.

She was surrounded by family and will be missed for her fortitude, her sense of humor and her love of music and dancing.

Join us for a service to be held at Smith Family Funeral Home, 505 Rio Vista Dr, Fallon on January 7 with a viewing at 9 am and funeral service at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Churchill County Museum in her honor.