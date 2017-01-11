Salli Joanne Wildhaber | NevadaAppeal.com

Salli Joanne Wildhaber, 61, long time Fallon resident passed away on January 7, 2017 with her family by her side. Salli fought a courageous battle against cancer.

Born in Castro Valley, California to Harold and Bernice Madely.

Salli has lived in Fallon for over 37 years. She had worked at the Churchill Hospital and Churchill Phone Company, working either place for many years. She retired from the phone company after she became ill.

Salli is survived by her husband of 35 years,Randy Wildhaber; daughters, Melissa and Brandon Nasszinger, Tabitha and Tanner Larsson; grandchildren, Dominic, Caleb, Logan, Madelynn, Peyton, Paxton; sisters, Paula and Ron Giovanetti, Lynn and James Morris, Patty Anderson; mother-in-law, Rose Miller; sister-in-law, Susan Carlile; brothers-in-law, Duke Wildhaber and Allan Wildhaber; numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no services per her request.

Donations may be made in Salli’s memory to an organization of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, NV. 89406