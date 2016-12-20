Salvatore Quilici | NevadaAppeal.com

Feb. 22, 1939 – Dec .10, 2016

Longtime Dayton resident Salvatore Quilici died on Saturday, December 10, 2016, surrounded by his family. He was born on February 22,1939 in Lammari (Lucca) Italy to Ruggero and Annunziata Quilici. He came to the United States in 1948. He lived on the Quilici Ranch in Dayton NV.

He attended school in Dayton, NV where he was very active in sports becoming an All-State basketball player from Dayton High School. When not in school he worked on the family ranch.

He went to work for NDOT in June, 1959, retiring as Asst. Construction Engineer, in December 1990. After retirement from NDOT he became an owner/partner of Diversified Consulting Services. He continued to work weekends and evenings on the family ranch.

He loved to hunt and spend time with his family and friends. One of his greatest accomplishments was harvesting the NV State record Desert Bighorn Sheep in 1978 of which he generously donated to the NV State Museum.

He is survived by his wife Mary (Catali) of Dayton, NV; daughter Tina (Rod) Savini; son Dave (Trish) Quilici all of Reno, NV; Ken (Tami) Quilici of Hot Springs, AR; grandsons Geno & Pete Savini, Dante & Tory Quilici, all of Reno, NV; Hunter & Hailee Quilici of Hot Springs, AR; sister, Rita Selmi, brothers, Ledo & Larry Quilici, all of Dayton, NV; loyal companion Rusty; as well as numerous nephews, nieces & friends. He was preceded in death by grandson, Derek Quilici.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Conrath & staff and Dr. Ichino & staff for their exceptional care. Per Sal’s request no services will be held.

A Celebration of Life will be held in late Spring.

Donations may be made in Salvatore’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospita,l 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105 or the NV Humane Society, 2825 Longley Ln, Reno NV 89502.

Condolences may be sent to the Quilici Family, P.O. Box 642, Dayton, NV 89403.