December 7, 1964 ~ August 30, 2017

Scott Michael Tyzbir was born December 7, 1964 in Reno, NV and passed away in Carson City, NV on August 30, 2017 surrounded by his family

Scott's ashes will be scattered together with his son Cody's ashes in Yosemite, where the ashes of his father, Jim and brother Warren have been placed.

He will be missed greatly by his family and friends.

Services to be held on Saturday, September 16th at 3pm at The Bridge Church, 901 N. Stewart St., Carson City, NV. Potluck reception to follow.