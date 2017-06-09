Sharon Lee Alexander | NevadaAppeal.com

May 17, 1940 ~ May 29, 2017

Sharon Alexander was born May 17, 1940 to Elmer and Carol Brearty in Oakland California. Sharon graduated from Freemont High School in 1958.

Sharon worked for Bank of America in San Francisco, and then was supervisor of flight operations with World Airways in Oakland California.

Sharon married the love of her life, Brian Alexander 43 years ago on February 17, 1974. Sharon, Brian and their son Don moved from Alamo California to Incline Village in 1990 and then to Carson City, Nevada in 1995.

Sharon was always a kind and caring person who would go out of her way to help others.

Sharon was a remarkably talented pianist, she entertained at the Paramount Theater, Folsom Prison, many USO events and recorded professionally with the late Kim Fowley. Sharon also played the accordion, organ and sang.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and sister.

Sharon is survived by her loving husband Brian Alexander and her loving son Don Alexander, her beloved dog Maggie Mae, granddaughter Rebecca Lynn Babb's Alexander, great grandson Jordan David Brock and her dear friend of 64 years Greta O'Kelley, Greta's family and Sharon's cousins Don and Nancy Lahrson, and many other friends.

Services will be held at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church on 1021 North Saliman Road and the corner of E. Williams Street, on June 17, 2017 at 11:00AM.

Words cannot describe how much Sharon will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to Sharon's favorite tax deductible charity,"The Last Response Memorial Fund" rememberdeputyhowell.com started by her Son Don Alexander.

Arrangements are in care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations (775) 888-6800