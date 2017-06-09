Sharon Renee Wicker | NevadaAppeal.com

Sharon Renee Wicker of Carson City, Nevada, passed away suddenly of natural causes on May 5, 2017 at the age of 71. She was born in Grants Pass, Oregon to the late Dortha Cullison.

She grew up in Sacramento, California, where she graduated from Hiriam Johnson High School. Later moved her family to Carson City, Nevada where she dedicated many years of service with Mission Linen Industries. She moved on to work with the State of Nevada Health Division then transferred to her current position with the Nevada Gaming Control Board in Accounting for the past fourteen years.

Her hobbies were knitting, crocheting, various crafts, gardening and planting her favorite petunias. She enjoyed camping, traveling and most of all spending quality time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her five children, son's Troy Tackett (Danelle), James Tackett and daughter's Suzanne Tackett (Bob Freeman), Karry Tackett, Kim Creon, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, her sister Barbara Dixon, nephew Todd Dixon, niece Bridgette Dixon, loving Uncle Jim and many other family and friends she was blessed with having.

Family and friends are invited to share in the Celebration of Life for Sharon on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the Plaza Event Center, 211 East 9th St, Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701