Shigeko Higa Danao
October 17, 2017
April 1, 1931 – October 13, 2017
Shigeko H. Danao, born on April 1, 1931 and died on October 13, 2017.
She is survived by three children (Meriko, Junko and Stanley), 2 great grandchildren, 6 grandchildren and many relatives in the USA, Philippines and Okinawa.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carlos and son Carlos.
