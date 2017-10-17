Shigeko Higa Danao

April 1, 1931 – October 13, 2017

Shigeko H. Danao, born on April 1, 1931 and died on October 13, 2017.

She is survived by three children (Meriko, Junko and Stanley), 2 great grandchildren, 6 grandchildren and many relatives in the USA, Philippines and Okinawa.

She was preceded in death by her husband Carlos and son Carlos.