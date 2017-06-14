Shirley May Meier | NevadaAppeal.com

May 16, 1938 ~ June 5, 2017

Shirley May Meier 79, former Nevada resident, died June 5, 2017 in Corpus Christi, Texas of natural causes. She was married to Robert E. Meier Sr. Nov. 30, 1957

Shirley and her husband moved to Carson City in 1971 after retiring from the Army, where she raised her children as well as watched her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow. She loved having family and holiday party's as well as gardening, sewing, bowling,traveling and reading.

Shirley moved to Corpus Christi in 2008 to live with her youngest daughter. Shirley will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Shirley is survived by her two brothers, Donald Harkness of Mt. Sterling, KY and Lee Harkness of E. Smithfield, PA; her four children and their spouses, Christine and RD Goetz, and Celestine and Riley Clyde of Carson City, NV, Robert and Ortrud Meier Jr of Hasbach, Germany, and Anne and Tom Waters of Corpus Christi, TX; thirteen grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Shirley is preceded in death by her husband of 40 loving years, Robert E Meier Sr.; and one brother Gerald Harkness.

As she would say "God does everything for a reason, he will never give us more then we can handle, all we can do is follow his plan."

Services: July 15, 2017 @ 11:00 am Lone Mountain Cemetery, 1044 Beverly Drive, Carson City, Nevada 89706

Celebration of Life Reception: July 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm, 101 Merrill Ct, Dayton, NV 89403