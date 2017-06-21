Styrr Arlillius Bowman-Miller | NevadaAppeal.com

Feb. 16, 2012 ~ June 17, 2017

Styrr Arlillius Bowman-Miller 5, beloved son of Johnny Miller and Tawny Bowman died on Saturday, June 17, 2017 from injuries he sustained in an accident.

Styrr was born in Reno, Nevada on February 16, 2012. He was the bright light in room, the child with all the questions. He was a little man with the zest for life.

Styrr was preceded in death by his grandmother, Pam Miller.

He is survived by his parents; grandparents, Larry Miller; Gary and Danielle Bowman; Kathy Allen; uncle, Sam Mosser; aunts, Taylor Bowman; Mary Filbin and Sharlene Rozario.

A Celebration of Styrr's life will be held on Friday, June 23, 2017 at 7 PM at The Gardens Chapel.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 3949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406