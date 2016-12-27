Susan Kathleen (Burnside) Theiss | NevadaAppeal.com

November 5th, 1965 – December 18th, 2016

On December 18th, Our Beautiful Susan was called to home by our Savior to join the rest of the Angels in Heaven.

Susan was born on November 5th, 1965 in Wittier CA. to Ronald and Virginia Burnside. The Family moved to Carson City when she was four, and always considered herself a “True Nevadan”.

Susan graduated from Carson High School in 1983, and was very involved in the schools extracurricular activities. She was student body vice president, a cheerleader, and a friend to “ALL”.

After graduation, she moved to Tempe, AZ. Where she went to work for a title company.

Married Timothy Hudako, had two wonderful boys, Zachary and Andrew. While in Arizona they spent a lot of time helping her mother Virginia and step-dad Don fix up their unusual little home in Carefree.

Upon her divorce, she returned to Carson with her boys. And on July 30th, 2004 married the love of her life David Theiss. And with his two beautiful daughters, they created a very loving homestead.

Some of Susan’s greatest pleasures was going places David. She so enjoyed doing anything that involved her family, extended family and/or friends. Including being at the Cabin “The Theiss Croft” at Frenchman’s Lake.

Susan never strived to be the center of attention. Holidays, celebrations and family functions were always about others and never about herself.

A week before her passing, she was able to witness her oldest son Zachary graduate from UNR. Which she was so very proud.

Susan was preceded in death by her mother Virginia Hady.

Susan is survived by her loving husband, David; sons Zachary and Andrew Hudacko; step-children, Jarod, Tabatha, Markiann, and Alexandra Theiss. Brothers; Craig (Leslie), Jeff Burnside, Jane Larch. Father Ronald Burnside, Step-dad

Don Hady. Nephew Adam, Niece Brianne and numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins, and so many close friends she considered family.

A Memorial will be held at the Methodist Church on Saturday January 7th, at 2:00 pm. The Celebration of Life will be held immediately after at Silver Oak Club House.

Susan was taken from us by Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, (ALS) or formerly know as Lou Gehrig Disease.

Her fight to survive this was unprecedented. Our Lord received an Angel that we were so blessed to have in our lives.

“When I’m gone, Release me. Let me go.I have so many things to see and do. You mustn’t tie yourself to me with tears. Be happy that we had so many beautiful years. I gave you my love, and you can only guess what you gave to me. I thank you all for the love you have shown, but now its time I traveled alone. So grieve a while for me, if grieve you must. It’s only for a while that we must part. So blessed the memories within your heart. And if you listen with your heart, you’ll hear all of my love around you soft and clear. And then, when you must come this way alone I’ll greet you with a smile and say welcome home”.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Nevada Chapter of the ALS Association at http://www.alsofnevada.org.