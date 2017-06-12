Tahimik “Mike Only” Ricarte | NevadaAppeal.com

May 31, 1950 ~ June 9, 2017

Tahimik "Mike Only" Ricarte of Fallon, Nevada joined his wife, Lirio Bailan Ricarte, in heaven on Friday, June 9, 2017.

Tahimik "Mike Only" Ricarte was born on May 31, 1950 in Kawit, Cavite, Philippines.

He married the love of his life, Lirio Bailan Ricarte, on May 1, 1969. Mike Only joined the Navy in 1970 and retired in Fallon, NV in 1994.

He loved to sing and play the piano. He loved visiting his children and grandchildren in California. He had a great sense of humor and made everyone around him laugh. He was always requested to be the emcee at Fil-Am functions, and was the life of the party with all his jokes. He was a Past Master of Guardian Lodge #53 out of Fallon, NV. He was one of the great pillars of the lodge and always helped any brethren and friend in need. He was a friendly, very caring, and helpful person. His character was unmatched. He served in the ranks of the Masonic Fraternity for almost 42 years.

Mike Only is survived by his three children, Michelle Ricarte-Kiernan and her husband Steve of Yorba Linda, CA, Michael Ricarte and his wife Christen of Santa Clara, CA and Miracle Ricarte-Valenzuela and her husband Charles of San Jose, CA; six grandchildren, Tahimik II (JR), Kyle, Brady, Charles Jr. (CJ), Griffen, and Ryder; several sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews all over the world;and all his masonic fraternity brothers that love and miss him so dearly.

On behalf of the Ricarte Family, we are deeply thankful for all the love and support that you've given us during this difficult time in our lives. Our mom and dad are now together and are resting peacefully in heaven. Please feel free to reach out to any of us at any time; Michelle (408)396-6326, Michael (408) 887-1133, or Miracle (408) 206-1541.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 17th at the Smith's Family Funeral Home, 505 Rio Vista Drive, Fallon, NV 89406. Viewing services will be from 9:00am to 11:00am. A reception will follow.