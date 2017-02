1964-2017

With great sorrow we said good-bye to a special daughter, sister and friend we will truly miss.

Say not in grief that she is no more,

but say in thankfulness that she was,

a death is not the extinguishing of a light

but the putting out of a lamp

because the dawn has come.

There will be a pot luck at the Overland Hotel on 125 E. Center St., Fallon, NV at 2:00 pm, Saturday February 11th.