Teresa Garibotto
September 26, 2017
Teresa Garibotto, 86, died September 8, 2017 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial 775-882-1766
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Annual Genoa Candy Dance wraps up Sunday
- Crowd sold on Carson City’s first community garage sale
- Carson City area locals wanted for indie film, casting call this weekend
- Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong urges caution after Reno stalking incidents
- Chamber News & Views: The engaging history of the Ormsby House