Thomas Patrick Tarpey | NevadaAppeal.com

October 24, 1948 – January 11, 2017

Thomas Patrick Tarpey, 68, of Sparks, Nevada passed away on January 11, 2017 after waging a valiant battle against Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Tom, lovingly nicknamed “T.P.” by his family, was born in San Francisco, California to Martin F. Tarpey Jr. and Patricia (Davidson) Tarpey on October 24, 1948 and moved with his family to Carson City, NV in 1958. He loved his childhood years growing up in the Capitol City. Tom attended St. Theresa’s Catholic school and graduated from Carson High School in 1967. He joined the United States Navy upon graduation where he served on the U.S.S. Yorktown aircraft carrier from October 10, 1967 to March 25, 1970 when she was decommissioned; after which he served on the USS Ticonderoga until his honorable discharge in January 1971. During his stretch on the Fighting Lady, he was part of the celebrated recovery of the Apollo 8 command module, which was the first to orbit the moon in 1967. During his tour, he served our country in Vietnam and was a true patriot. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.

Tom worked as an Offset Printer for The University of Nevada-Reno for 30 years. He was also actively involved with the Kiwanis Sunrisers of Reno and volunteered with the Special Olympics in 1988. Tom had a huge heart and always thought of others before himself. He will be remembered for his unbelievable sense of humor complimented by a cheery and distinct laugh. His impression of Inspector Clouseau and the three stooges were hilarious. Tom will be remembered for his love of music, particularly The Beatles, he was an accomplished guitarist and vocalist. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

Thomas Patrick Tarpey is survived by the love of his life, Pamela Anderson, his son, Patrick A. Tarpey (Jenell), mother Patricia Holub, brother Michael F. Tarpey (Margaret), sister Terri L. Srch, three granddaughters, Kerri, Kristina and Teylar and his extended family at Rainbow Bend. He was preceded in death by his father, Martin F. Tarpey Jr. and step-father, Francis X. Holub.

Funeral services will be held at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, 3000 N. Lompa Ln., Carson City, Nevada on February 11, 2017 at 1:00 PM followed by a luncheon and Celebration of his Life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Kiwanis Club of Reno Sunrisers, P.O. Box 20847, Reno, NV 89515.

Many thanks to Craig Conrath, M.D., Renown Institute for Cancer – Infusion Center and St. Mary’s Hospice for their kind and loving care.

“I look at you all See the love there that’s sleeping While my guitar gently weeps.” -George Harrison