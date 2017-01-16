Vicente Nevel | NevadaAppeal.com

Vicente Nevel
January 16, 2017
Vicente Nevel, 93, died January 13, 2017 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial 775-882-1766
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Woman arrested on domestic battery with substantial bodily harm says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Lyon Co. continues efforts to relieve flood damage, residents express concerns
- History Channel’s hit show ‘American Pickers’ to film in Nevada
- Missing person in Lyon County found
- Carson picks up another big win against Manogue