Virgil I. Cramer | NevadaAppeal.com

Ronan, MT – Virgil I. Cramer, age 93, on March 29, 2017 left this earth to join with his wife in the loving arms of our Lord. He was born on February 5, 1924 in Castle Rock, CO to Ivan and Helen Cramer.

He attended schools and graduated from Douglas Co. High, worked on the Cramer Ranch and joined the Merchant Marines / Coast Guard and traveled to New Zealand, Poland, Alaska and other parts of the world.

He married Margaret Musser on September 8, 1946 in Castle Rock, Colorado. Two sons were born to this union, Keith and Clifford.

The family left Castle Rock for Fallon, Nevada and was employed by Oats Brothers as a Dairyman. Virgil went to work for Tedford Tire and Oil in 1958 until his retirement in 1988.

He was an active member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Fallon, Nevada. Virgil also served as Master in the Masonic Order of Churchill Lodge AF & AM. Virgil and Margaret later retired to Mesa, Arizona.

After Margaret passed in 2012, he spent his remaining years in Ronan, Montana with his son Keith and his wife Corrine and grandsons Kent and Clint Cramer. His other son Clifford and his wife Candace also relocated to Mesa, Arizona from Fallon, Nevada. Their son Kyle resides in Yerington, Nevada. Two granddaughters Michele and Jennifer reside in the Reno, Nevada area.

Graveside services will be held in Mountain View Cemetery in Mesa, Arizona.

Memories and condolences may besent to the family at http://www.thelakefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.