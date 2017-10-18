Walter Steven Kibbe Sr.

July 10, 1941 ~ October 12, 2017

Steve Kibbe Sr. passed away peacefully at home in Dayton, Nevada on October 12th, 2017 at the age of 76.

Steve was born on July 10th, 1941, in San Diego, California. He enlisted into the Marines right out of high school and served from 1958 – 1966. He was a Marine Corp Sgt, an explosive technician, and worked with tanks. His tour of

duty was mainly in the Far East. His happiest memory regarding his military service was coming home to friends and family.

Steve loved law enforcement. He became a police officer for the East Bay Regional Parks District in the Bay area. He later moved to Lake Tahoe and became a police officer, coroner, bomb technician and eventually a detective for Douglas County Sheriff's Dept. Steve later taught bomb tech classes around the country.

When Steve retired from law enforcement, he was asked to become Judge pro tem for Lyon County. His favorite part of being a judge was to preside over hundreds of weddings.

On May 25th, 1964, he married Julie. The next 50 plus years, they had a happy life, full of adventure and family.

Steve's greatest joy was his family. From birthdays to holidays, he was never happier than having all his family around him. Steve was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Steve is survived by his wife Julie Kibbe; son Jim Kibbe; daughter Terry Cummings; and son Steve Kibbe Jr. He is also survived by his 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Steve is loved by many and will be missed by all.

Services will be held November 3rd, 8:30 am at Fitzhenry's Funeral Home, 3945 Fairview Dr., Carson City, followed by an 11 am Military service at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 14 Veterans Way, Fernely