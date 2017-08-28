February 22, 1940 – July 29, 2017

Wayne Arthur Metzger of Queen Creek, AZ, and formerly of Carson City, passed away on July 29th at his home. He retired from Target Stores in July 2016.

He was born to Esta Arthur and Irene Metzger in Torrance, CA on February 22, 1940. He married Roberta Lynn White on February 16, 1969.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta, his sons, Kevin of Haines City, FL and Scott of Queen Creek and two grandchildren, Lucas and Sierra. He is also survived by his brothers, Dennis and Keith. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, David.