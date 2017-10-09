Wayne E. Testolin

May 15, 1949 ~ October 4, 2017

Wayne Testolin was born in Fallon, NV to Edna Penola and Gilbert Testolin on May 15, 1949. Wayne spent his formative years in Fallon and Smokey Valley, Nevada ranching with his family.

Wayne worked for Division of Water Resources in Elko as a water commissioner from 1970 to 2001 when he retired. Upon retirement, Wayne found his niche with Metal Art.

He spent most of his spare time hunting for trophies all over the world. His passion for hunting led him to become an outfitter and guide in Nevada.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father and step-father, George Penola.

Wayne is survived by his wife Barbara of 46 years; his daughter, Kathy (Darrin) Pugh; his beloved grandchildren, Hunter and Violet. He is also survived by his siblings, Dorothy Stauffer, Gene (Kathy) Testolin, Nancy (Tom) Ebert, and Angel (Shane) Edgar.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October, 14, 2017 at noon at the Jiggs Community Hall in Jiggs, NV.