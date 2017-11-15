Alton Wayne Harmon, age 71, of Minden,Nevada, passed away on Monday, November 13, 2017, following a brief illness.

He was a native of Greenville, SC, and a son of the late Elmo and Frances Harmon of Greenville. Mr. Harmon was a graduate of Lee University of Cleveland, TN, and was employed as an independent consultant to the food and dairy industries.

He is survived by his wife, Susan K Harmon; three sons, Justin, Brandon and Spencer and a daughter Scarlett, all of Minden; a daughter Kristen of Greenville, SC; and a brother, Jerry of Carson City, NV.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, November 18th, at Grace Community Church, 2320 Haybourne Rd. (off Johnson Rd.) in Minden.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be made in the form of contributions to: Lee University, Harmon Scholarship Fund, to contribute by phone call 1-800-533-9930; by mail make checks payable to Lee University, noted for Harmon Scholarship, and send to Lee University, Alumni Fund, P. O. Box 3450, Cleveland, TN 37320-3450. To contribute online go to http://www.leeuniversity.edu/give/ , click on Quick Give, then under My Donation enter the amount, select To <Other>, under Other Comments enter <Harmon Scholarship>, and continue with credit card information.