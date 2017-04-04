Wilbert “Will” Smith | NevadaAppeal.com

Wilbert "Will" Smith, a resident of Fallon for almost 30 years, passed away peacefully at home with his wife, Kathy and family by his side, after a two year battle with cancer.

Will was born in Southern California to Marguerite and Roy Smith. Growing up on his grandmothers ranch in Castaic Canyon, near Newhall. He and his parents farmed the land, raised hay and had cattle and sheep. He had his own business in Livestock Transportation, also, he did work with his backhoe and D-4-D dozer.

Will moved to Fillmore in 1970 where he met his future wife Kathy and married in 1976. In 1987 they purchased and moved to their ranch in Fallon, growing alfalfa and raising Angus cattle. Also, he did some custom cutting and baling until his retirement.

After that he worked a few years for Gallagher Livestock, riding his favorite mule and horse. Will always had a special love for his dogs, mules and horses. He also looked forward to the days when he could go fishing in the High Sierras.

Preceded in death by his parents and his sister.

Will is survived by his wife and best friend of 40 years, Kathy.

There will be no services per his request.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV.89406 775-423-8928