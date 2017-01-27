William “Billy” Bendle | NevadaAppeal.com

William “Billy” Bendle, 60, of Carson City, NV, formerly of Amsterdam, OH, passed away January 21, 2017 at his home.

Billy was one of eleven children of John H. Bendle and Donna (Griffiths) Bendle, and was by far the most ornery. He contributed to more of his parent’s gray hair than the rest of his siblings combined….a fact that we are sure he was proud of. Bill was quite the athlete in his younger days. He was also quite the “scrapper” and was never one to back down from a fight, despite his small stature. It was good to have Bill in your corner. He was colorful and charasmatic, with a quick wit, and a big heart.

He worked as a meat cutter at Sabol’s Market in Amsterdam, OH and was a favorite of store patrons. He then headed west where he worked as a popular bartender at the Timber’s Saloon in Carson City where he was known as “Bronco” to many.

Bill was an avid sports fan and backed the Ohio State Buckeyes, Notre Dame, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved fishing and the outdoors and was an avid reader.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents John and Donna and sisters Holly Bendle and Cindy (Bendle) Croskey

Billy is survived by brothers, John R. Bendle of Richmond, Kevin (Christy) Bendle of East Springfield, Spencer Bendle of Amsterdam, Mitchell Bendle of New Concord, Nick Bendle of Thornville; sisters, Debbie (Dave) Grimm of Granbury,Texas, Bunny (Rob) Rucki of Killbuck, Marsha Bendle (Rick Stevens) of Thornville; as well as many nieces and nephews and his close friend and ex-wife, Linda Bendle. He also leaves behind his furry friend, Emma, who may have been the love of his life.

Billy’s family is thankful for the many friends in Carson City who helped during these past several years when his health was failing.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Amsterdam, OH and Carson City, NV. Details will be posted to the online memorial when finalized.

