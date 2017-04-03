William E. Hooper | NevadaAppeal.com

February 2, 1944 – March 17, 2017

Bill was born February 2, 1944 in Stockton, CA. He passed away unexpectedly on March 17, 2017 from cardio-pulmonary arrest.

He was and will always be an honorable and loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend.

Bill was raised in Northern California, graduated from Lassen High School. He served in the Army from 1965-1967 in Vietnam. Bill was proud to be an Organ Donor.

His profession was truck driver until he retired in 2015. His hobby was fixing up old trucks and making models of cars and trucks.

He was preceded in death by his mother Betty Driscoll and great nephew Quynn Hooper.

He leaves behind, wife Keri of 29 years; sons, Jim, Gary, Rusty; daughters, Keirsten, Kristina; grandchildren, Melissa, Kaitlyn, Trinity, Kara, Logan, Sharon, William, Cami; brother, Doug, wife Trish; nephews, Bryan and Darin Hooper; The Andrews and Leach families plus several others. Special friends, Glenn and Michele, Mark, Tom, Craig, Dee.

There were no strangers in Bill's life. He made friends everywhere he went.

A memorial service will be held on April 28, 2017 @ 2pm, Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 14 Veterans Way Fernley, NV.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to DAV P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or a charity of your choice in Bill's name.