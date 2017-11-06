Wren Honor Garcia

May 31, 2017 ~ October 29, 2017

Wren passed away in her mother's arms early morning on October 29th. Wren fought a hard battle against Vanishing White Matter Disease.

Wren is preceded in death by her older sister Winter Haven who passed from Vanishing White matter at 8 months old.

She is survived by her parents Megan and Terrence Garcia; her brother Anakin; grandparents Owen and Debbie Craugh, Stan and Ronna Garcia; numerous aunts and uncles, and many more loved ones.

Service will be held at 11:00 AM November 8th at Silver Hills Church; 166 Mallory Way Carson City Nevada 89701.

Arrangements are in the care of Autumn Funeral and Cremation Services 775-888-6800