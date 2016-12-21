Ynez (Kidley) Justine Kyte | NevadaAppeal.com

Sept. 26, 1932 ~ Dec. 18, 2016

Ynez (Kidley) Justine Kyte passed away at her Fallon residence on December 18, 2016 after a short illness, with her family by her side.

Kidley was born September 26,1932 in Pomona, California to Samuel and Cecilia Parriott. She, with her husband, have lived in Fallon for 53 years.

Kidley was a rancher, wife, mother and grandmother. Her love was working, riding horseback to work cows , haying in the summers and cooking for whoever was around. She was dedicated to all of these things, anyone that knew Kidley knew of her love for her family and her animals. Her family called her the good listener, never giving an opinion or judging, just being there. She was a member of St Patrick’s Catholic Church and had been active with the Cowbelle’s at one time.

Preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters and 1 brother.

Kidley is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Larry Kyte; son and daughter-in-law, Ed and Julie Kyte; son, Larry Kyte; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Wyatt Watson; daughter, Michele Kyte; grandchildren, Lindsey Shokouhi; Jake Kyte; Buster Kyte; Wesley Kyte; Joshua Watson; Danielle Watson and Rashell Rush.

A Rosary will be said on Monday, December 26, 2016 at 6 PM at The Gardens Chapel.

Private burial services.

A Gathering to Celebrate Kidley’s life will be announced at a later date.

Donations may be made in Kidley’s memory to St. Patrick’s Hall. 850 West Fourth St. Fallon, NV. 89406

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775 423-8928