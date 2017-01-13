Ynez “Kidley” Kyte | NevadaAppeal.com

Ynez “Kidley” Kyte passed away on December 18, 2016

She with her husband have lived in Fallon for 53 years.

Kidley was a rancher, wife, mother and grandmother. Her love was working, riding horseback to work cows, haying in the summers and cooking for whoever was around. She was dedicated to all of these things. Anyone that knew Kidley, knew of her love for her family and her animals.

Her family called her the good listener, never giving an opinion or judging, just being there.

She was a member of St Patrick’s Catholic Church and had been active with the Cowbelle’s at one time.

Preceded in death by her parents and 2 sisters and 1 brother.

Kidley is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Larry Kyte; son and daughter-in-law, Ed and Julie Kyte; son, Larry Kyte; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Wyatt Watson; daughter, Michele Kyte; grandchildren, Lindsey Shokouhi; Jake Kyte; Buster Kyte; Wesley Kyte; Joshua Watson; Danielle Watson and Rashell Rush.

There will be a Gathering for “Kidley”, on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at St Patrick’s Parish Hall from noon – 2pm

Donations may be made in Kidley’s memory to St. Patrick’s Parish Hall. 850 West Fourth St. Fallon, NV. 89406

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775 423-8928