Zachary Robert Heinz | NevadaAppeal.com

October 5, 1995 ~ June 7, 2017

Beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin, Zachary Robert Heinz, age 21 of Carson City, Nevada, passed away June 7, 2017 after a brief struggle with depression.

Zachary was born October 5th, 1995 in Tillamook, Oregon to Marlowe Heinz and Katherine Woellhof. At the age of 3 moved to Carson City, NV. Zach graduated from Carson High School in 2014. Zachary excelled at every sport he did, soccer, baseball, and track. But his true talent was Outlaw Cart Racing. He started racing at Fuji Park at the age of 4, told his parents he wanted to race to win the trophy and kiss the girl. He won over 150 trophies within the next 10 years.

Zach worked for Aspen Trucking Company as a truck driver. He had an old soul and loved the Beatles, Pink Floyd, and The Grateful Dead. He enjoyed attending music festivals and dancing like nobody was watching. His fiery red hair matched his beautiful bright orange Dodge Challenger which he loved so much.

We know you're taking a few laps with "The Intimidator", Dale Earnhardt Sr., fishing with your grandfather, Robert Woellhof, dancing with your aunts, Jean Woellhof and Catherine Heinz, and uncle Marshall Heinz and eating the best pumpkin pie in the world with your great-grandma Ida.

Zach will always be remembered for his huge smile, and loving heart to help anyone who needed it.

He is survived by his parents Marlowe Heinz and Katherine Woellhof; beautiful sisters Elizabeth and Emily Heinz; and half-sister Rachel Brockett; grandparents Bill and Mildred Heinz; and grandmother Patsy Woellhof, 11 aunts; 10 uncles; and 20 cousins. His cats will miss their self proclaimed "Cat Whisperer".

Family and friends are invited to attend Zachary's Memorial Service, Friday July 7th at 11:00 AM at Lone Mountain Cemetery, 1044 Beverly Dr., Carson City, NV.

A Celebration of Life will follow at the Pizza Factory, 3120 US Hwy 50, Carson City, NV. Words cannot describe how much Zachary will be missed.

Rest Easy My Beloved Son.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to go towards a charity in Zachary's name; Wells Fargo Account # 3842750766 or donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 1680 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas, NV 89134