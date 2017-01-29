Care a priority at Skyline Estates | NevadaAppeal.com

Care a priority at Skyline Estates
January 29, 2017
I have a special friend
Her name is Audrey Byers
She is such a pleasure to know.
She would make you smile.
She has gone to “Skyline Estates”
Yes, it’s senior care.
Assisted living, with a trained and caring staff
You will find it there.
You can have your own room
Or maybe share one too.
Don’t worry about your meals and medications
They will take care of you.
Soon they will be opening
A secured memory care.
So if you don’t remember
They will remember there.
Now, if you’re into social
They have activities for you.
Everyday you may dine with others.
May I introduce
Nadine and Barbara to you?
They have a common area
Where you can chat about.
But if you’re not into talking
You can shut your door
And just hang out.
This really isn’t about dying.
But, in the end
How will you dwell?
With their kind and caring staff
You will have a quality of life.
And they will treat you well.
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Skyline Estates is at 2861 Mountain St., Carson City, NV 89703. Call it at 775-885-9223.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Open house planned at Carson City’s historic Wungnema House
- Carson City Sheriff’s arrests Carson Middle School student for making threats
- Douglas County adds charges on to men who were arrested on suspicion of burglary in Carson City
- Man arrested after threatening others with a knife says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Where to put the water?