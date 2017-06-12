Carson City Volunteer Connection | NevadaAppeal.com

This continues RSVP's Sunday column of outstanding volunteer opportunities. If you're interested in volunteering, contact Sandy at 775-687-4680, ext. 6. Don't call agencies directly as they can't process applications to volunteer.

New: RSVP is seeking some help in our office with filing, answering telephones, and other office duties. Call Sandy at the RSVP office at 775-687-4680, ext. 6, if you have even just a few hours to spare!

New: The Carson City Sheriff's Office and the Carson City Senior Center are looking for high-energy individuals with a passion for public safety to help run the Carson City TRIAD program. Work with Carson City law enforcement, fire and Senior Center officials to put together monthly educational seminars for seniors.

New: ESL In-Home Program is seeking Community Volunteer Tutors to provide ESL tutoring, literacy, or citizenship study to adult immigrants. You don't need to be bilingual to volunteer with ESL!

RSVP is in need of volunteer drivers to transport local seniors and adults with disabilities to important medical appointments and errands. Hours are flexible according to your availability. Join our team and help make a difference in a senior's life today!

RSVP is looking for home companion volunteers to provide emotional support, socialization, and human contact that's essential for our homebound elderly. Volunteers are also needed for our Respite Care program, which gives breaks to caregivers who sometimes push their own needs aside when taking care of a loved one. Call Sandy at the RSVP office to learn more.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's Carson City Substation is looking for volunteers to assist individuals by phone or in person who are in need of services provided by the Sheriff's Office. Services may include checking on seniors by phone, issuing special permits, answering questions, and more! Please contact Sandy for more details.

Capitol City Arts Initiative is looking for a volunteer or volunteers to serve as a gallery attendant. Responsibilities will include welcoming visitors, handing out flyers and answering questions about exhibits. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. every Friday except for federal and state holidays.

Catmandu is seeking volunteers to care for cats and kittens in its Carson City facility. It needs volunteers to help socialize the animals until they're placed with a new family.

Wylie Animal Foundation (WARF) is looking for a volunteer in Carson City. This person would help feed, clean and socialize cats in the foster home. WARF is asking for a two-hour commitment if possible.

Classy Seconds Thrift Shop is seeking volunteers for various positions throughout the shop. Volunteers are needed to help sort clothing, organize the book nook, arrange displays and greet donors. This opportunity allows Advocates to End Domestic Violence to aid victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Through volunteer service, we're able to help victims escape violent situations.

All volunteers receive orientation and training. We offer mileage reimbursement and insurance coverage. If you are a government or nonprofit organization and would like RSVP to feature your need for volunteers, contact Sandy at RSVP, 775-687-4680, ext. 6.